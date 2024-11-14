5 Ghanaian Gen Z artistes who could win a Grammy

Ghana’s inability to secure a single Grammy award has sparked significant controversy within the entertainment industry, leading music lovers to ask: Why has Ghana never won a Grammy?

Well, the CEO of the Grammy Awards, Harvey Mason Jr., recently addressed this question. At an exclusive dinner meeting with Ghanaian artists, he shared insights on what it takes to win a Grammy. According to Mason, to win a Grammy, one must live in the United States and be part of the Grammy Academy.

To the surprise of many musicians present, he emphasised that winning a Grammy isn’t about streams, record labels, or sales—it’s about song quality. "The song must be well-produced," he noted, stressing that quality and production value are key.

Based on Mason’s explanation, here are five Ghanaian artists who, given the quality and appeal of their music, have the potential to bring a Grammy home.

1. Black Sherif

Mohammed Ismail Sharrif, known as Black Sherif, is a Ghanaian musician and performer from Konongo who has been making waves internationally. His team has executed a highly effective promotional strategy, helping him gain acclaim.

He achieved mainstream recognition with Second Sermon, a street anthem released in July 2021. Black Sherif’s blend of trap and drill with African rhythms has drawn international attention, especially with his collaboration with Nigerian star Burna Boy.

He is currently one of Ghana’s most prominent international prospects.

Black Sherif Pulse Ghana

2. Gyakie

Jackline Acheampong, popularly known as Gyakie, has quickly gained fame for her soft, melodic voice and relatable lyrics. Her hit Forever became an anthem across Africa and beyond, with a remix featuring Nigerian artist Omah Lay.

Gyakie’s R&B-infused Afrobeat sound positions her as a strong Grammy contender, particularly in categories like Best Global Music Performance.

Gyakie Pulse Ghana

Her ability to evoke emotions and connect with fans across borders has made her a rising star in African music.

3. Olivetheboy

Joel Ofori Bonsu, known as Olivetheboy, has made a significant impact with his breakout track Good Sin and his uniquely melodic approach to Afro-fusion.

With rich vocals and smooth production, Olivetheboy merges modern Afrobeats with classic influences, crafting songs that resonate deeply with listeners. His music, though rooted in the Ghanaian experience, conveys universal themes.

Pulse Ghana

His recent collaborations with other African artists have also boosted his visibility, making him a strong Grammy candidate in categories like Best Global Music Performance or Best New Artist.

4. Larruso

Larruso has emerged as one of Ghana’s most promising dancehall artists, capturing audiences with tracks like Killy Killy and Ego. His high-energy performances and catchy dancehall tunes have laid a strong foundation for potential global recognition, making him a viable Grammy contender as he continues to grow on the international stage.

Larruso Pulse Ghana

5. Yaw Tog

Thorsten Owusu Gyimah, also known as Yaw Tog, is known for his dynamic style and engaging lyrics. His hit Sore became an anthem for Ghanaian youth, embodying the aspirations and experiences of his generation.

With his energetic sound and relatable messages, Yaw Tog represents a new wave of Ghanaian talent with strong Grammy potential.

Yaw Tog Pulse Ghana

As the influence of African music continues to grow, these Ghanaian artists are well-positioned to make history and potentially secure a Grammy.