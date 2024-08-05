ADVERTISEMENT
Here are 5 takeaways from the tracklist of Asake's upcoming album 'Lungu Boy'

Adeayo Adebiyi

5 takeaways from the tracklist of Asake's third album 'Lungu Boy'.

Continuing his global ascension, Asake has announced the release date for his upcoming album 'Lungu Boy'. The album will be released on August 9, 2024, featuring several superstars including Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar Wizkid, British rappers Central Cee and Stormzy, American superstar Travis Scott, and Brazilian singer Ludmila.

Asake - 'Lungu Boy' tracklist
The 14-track album will be the Grammy nominee's third album in three years as he continues the era-defining run that has rocketed him to super status. From the tracklist and guest appearances, there are several reasons listeners should be excited about 'Lungu Boy'.

Asake's blend of Fuji music with Amapiano elements delivered a vibrant Afrobeats cocktail with which he dominated the scene. Earlier this year, he teased the Fuji fusing song during his tour which has since gone viral.

On 'Lungu Boy,' listeners should expect a continuation of this exploration with songs like 'Fuji Vibe' and 'Ligali' whose title suggests Fuji influences.

The United Kingdom is Afrobeats' strongest market in the West thanks to Nigeria's huge diaspora population.

Asake's popularity in the UK was confirmed in 2023 when he sold out the iconic O2 Arena and in the acceptance, his album 'Work of Art' was enjoyed in the country.

Asake is consolidating on this success with collaborations with British superstar rappers Stormzy and Central Cee.

Since breaking into the mainstream in 2022, Asake has collaborated with notable Nigerian superstars including Burna Boy, Olamide, Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr, Tems, and Victony.

On 'Lungu Boy,' Asake features Grammy winner Wizkid. This is a testament to his ability to pull heavy hitters on his album.

With his fame rising, Asake nurses global ambitions. This is reflected in his partnership with American hitmaker Travis Scott and Brazilian superstar Ludmina.

The collaborations position Asake to introduce his music to new listeners in the United States and Latin America.

Asake's debut and sophomore albums were generously filled with chart-topping hit singles which reinforces his surreal run. As he aims to make it three of three with 'Lungu Boy,' listeners can expect party-starting records on the album.

