An Outside Broadcasting (OB) van plus crew is used at events which cannot be shot inside a studio.

He said at that “point in time” one of his closes associates was almost “to the point of tears” and said they needed “to get down and pray.”

Although he said the organizers, performers and everybody involved in the production was absolutely “ready,” and “everything” was double checked, patrons of the event had to wait several hours before the main event took off.

In an interview with Abeiku Santana, Monday, on the Ekwansodwodwo show, he narrated what happened at one of the nights he will forever remember.

“Everything was ready, our scripts were ready three weeks before the day. We were ready to go. We had done a dry-run on Friday between 10 PM and 5 PM. Everybody had come to do their dry run, everybody, except KiDi. We came back in the morning to check everything. We tested the OB Van. We did everything again then we started the preshow, I mean the drip carpet. The pre-show went well. The OB van was moving.

“Then when we ended the preshow, we were supposed to do 15 minutes of commercials… and then after that we take the performance of Blacko and then we continue. We had planned everything. At ten minutes, I called the OB van and told them I think the 15-minute commercial is too long so after the tenth minute let’s cut the commercial and start the show. So, Ezekiel Tetteh who is the head of my production, said cool down, there is a problem we have to fix. I asked him what time will they be done because there is no time. He said about 20 minutes and I said we can’t do 20 minutes; maximum 5 minutes. He said, okay ten minutes.

“After ten minutes, when it was not working, I went into the OB Van and I was like guys what is going on, what is happening? They said when were just about to begin, the mixer shut down. So, I was like we have a backup plan, the small machine that we had brought could take 8 cameras but we were doing 13 cameras because we had the multiple stages, five stages in one. So, I was willing for us to move with the 8 cameras. That also was not working. So, while sitting down, I picked my phone then I called my dad.

“I went into my car and I started to pray. While praying, my dad called me for some few minutes and told me that it’s a temporal set back, things will come back to normal, everything will go according to plan {and} I should just maintain my composure.

“Few minutes after the prayers, one of the boys came back to me and said, it looks like we are back. Fortunately, the guy that designed the OB van, is an investor and our partner and so we had to reach out to him as well. Then when we started the production, after Sherif’s performance again, the sound went back. So, we paused a bit, we went in and realized that a particular cable had removed. Everybody may have their conspiracy theories, but for me, the way I think about things, I’m positive about things,” he recounted.