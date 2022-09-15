AFRIMA 2022: Black Sherif, Gyakie, KiDi, Camidoh, others grab nominations

The International Executive Committee of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), in collaboration with the African Union Commission (AUC), announced the official list of nominees for the 2022 edition on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

The AFRIMA jury chose 382 nominations across 39 categories to represent all five regions of Africa and the diaspora, from a total of 9,067 entries submitted, the highest number ever recorded by the awards since their inception.

Only entries received between August 20, 2021, and August 5, 2022, were considered for nomination for this year’s awards.

The Western African region leads the regional nominations this year, with 134 nominations, accounting for 35%; Eastern African region follows closely with 69 nominations, accounting for 18%; Southern African region races closely with 68 nominations, accounting for 17percent; Central Africa pulls in its weight with 52 nominations, accounting for 13. percent; and the Northern African region follows closely with 49 nominations.

Dominating the list f Ghanaian artists with the most nominations this year is Black Sherif with four nominations. He was nominated for the Best Male Artiste in Western Africa category with stiff competition from Burna Boy, Fireboy DML, Kizz Daniel, Rema and Wizkid.

His hit song ‘Kwaku The Traveller ‘secured him a spot in the Song of The Year category. Also in the fight for the award is Burna Boy (Last Last), Kizz Daniel (Buga), Fireboy DML (Peru Remix) and Rema (Calm Down).

Black Sherif is also nominated for the Best Artist, Duo or Group in African Hip-Hop award. In the same category, he was nominated for featuring on UK-based Nigerian artiste Darkoo’s ‘Always’.

Musician Gyakie was nominated for the Best Female Artiste in Western Africa award. Others in the category include Nigeria’s Asa, Simi, Tiwa Savage, Tems, Vivian Chidid (Senegal), Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde) and Oumou Sangare (Mali).

Singer/Songwriter Amaarae secured two nominations.

Amaarae’s ‘A Body, A Coffin’ featured on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Prologue placed her in the battle for the Best Soundtrack Movies, Series or Documentary award.

Also in the category is Nigeria’s Tems. She was also nominated for her ‘No Woman No Cry‘ cover on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Prologue.

For featuring on Tiwa Savage’s ‘Tales by Moonlight’, Amaarae secured a second nomination in the Best Artist, Duo or Group in African RnB & Soul category.

Meanwhile, KiDi’s Touch It Remix ft Tyga earned him a nomination for Best Artist, Duo or Group in African Reggae, Ragga, and Dancehall award.

Nektunez and Goya Menor, known for the hit single Ameno Amapiano, are in the run for the African Fans Favourite award.

The duo are facing stiff competition from Oxlade, Lojay, Joeboy and Bello Falcao.

Also, Camidoh with the aid of his hit song ‘Sugarcane Remix’, earned a nomination in the Breakout Artiste of the Year category.

Also in the category are Nigeria’s Asake, Pheelz, Daliwongo (South Africa), El Grande Toto (Morroco) and Costa Titch (South Africa).

Lastly, Gospel musician Diana Asamoah was nominated in the Best Female Artist in Africa Inspirational Music category. She secured the animation with her song ‘Awurade Ye’.

Ghana missed out on other big categories including Artiste of the Year, Best African Rapper/Lyricist, Producer of the Year and Songwriter of the Year.

Dominating the list with the most nominations, this year, are South African maverick, Costa Titch and Congolese maestro, Dadju with six nominations each.

Meanwhile, the 2022 edition of the All-Africa Music Awards will now be held from 8 to 11 December 2022.

The AFRIMA awards ceremony will feature a 4-day fiesta of music, glitz, and glamour aimed at celebrating Africa, recognising talents and expanding the economic frontiers of the culture and creative industry on the continent. The event is scheduled to commence with the welcome soiree, followed by the AFRIMA Music Village, the host city tour, Africa Music Business Summit, and the exclusive nominees’ party and concluded with the live awards ceremony broadcast to over 84 countries around the world.