Afua Asantewaa commences Guinness World Record Sing-a-thon Marathon

As Asantewaa delves into this ambitious feat, she not only highlights her vocal prowess but also underscores the profound influence of music in promoting unity and transcending boundaries.

As the sing-a-thon unfolds, it promises to be a captivating spectacle, enchanting audiences and leaving an enduring mark in the realm of musical achievements. Asantewaa sees this as a golden opportunity to showcase the richness of Ghanaian music to the global audience.

In a pledge to promote local talent, she has committed to performing exclusively Ghanaian music throughout her record-breaking attempt.

Anticipation is high as the event is expected to draw in thousands of music enthusiasts and well-wishers to Akwaaba Village, demonstrating solidarity and a shared commitment to witnessing a historic moment in music.

Afua Asantewaa is diligently documenting every aspect of her preparation, including practice sessions, interviews, and behind-the-scenes footage. This meticulous approach ensures transparency and authenticity in the pursuit of this remarkable record.

She is allowed to enjoy flexibility in her performance, permitted to sit, stand, or lie down, as long as she continues to sing. This unique feature adds an element of creativity and adaptability to the record-breaking attempt, allowing her to showcase her vocal talents in diverse settings.