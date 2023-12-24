ADVERTISEMENT
Afua Asantewaa commences Guinness World Record Sing-a-thon Marathon

Reymond Awusei Johnson

In a dazzling showcase of musical skill and unwavering determination, Afua Asantewaa has embarked on an extraordinary journey to establish a Guinness World Record for the longest sing-a-thon.

Afua Asantewaa Sing-a-thon

This impressive endeavor spans nearly five days, commencing precisely at 12:00 am on Sunday, December 24th, and concluding on December 27th, 2023.

As Asantewaa delves into this ambitious feat, she not only highlights her vocal prowess but also underscores the profound influence of music in promoting unity and transcending boundaries.

As the sing-a-thon unfolds, it promises to be a captivating spectacle, enchanting audiences and leaving an enduring mark in the realm of musical achievements. Asantewaa sees this as a golden opportunity to showcase the richness of Ghanaian music to the global audience.

In a pledge to promote local talent, she has committed to performing exclusively Ghanaian music throughout her record-breaking attempt.

Anticipation is high as the event is expected to draw in thousands of music enthusiasts and well-wishers to Akwaaba Village, demonstrating solidarity and a shared commitment to witnessing a historic moment in music.

Afua Asantewaa is diligently documenting every aspect of her preparation, including practice sessions, interviews, and behind-the-scenes footage. This meticulous approach ensures transparency and authenticity in the pursuit of this remarkable record.

She is allowed to enjoy flexibility in her performance, permitted to sit, stand, or lie down, as long as she continues to sing. This unique feature adds an element of creativity and adaptability to the record-breaking attempt, allowing her to showcase her vocal talents in diverse settings.

Beyond the quest for a Guinness World Record, Afua Asantewaa's sing-a-thon becomes a celebration of shared experiences and the enduring influence of music on the human spirit. It is a testament to the universal language of music that unites people and communities, fostering a sense of cultural pride and global connectivity.

