Asakaa Boys thrill fans in Paris on their Europe Tour with Tieme Music

The Asakaa Boys, known for their dynamic fusion of Ghanaian drill music and authentic storytelling, brought their electrifying performance to a global stage. Fans from all walks of life gathered in the heart of Paris to witness the group's unmatched energy and musical prowess.

Asakaa Boys rock Paris on their Europe Tour with Tieme Music Pulse Ghana

Tieme Music played a pivotal role in orchestrating this unforgettable evening. Founded in 2022 by Paris-based music producer Franck Osei-Mensah, with Charlène Osei-Mensah as country manager, Tieme boasts a comprehensive ecosystem comprising a Publishing service as well as distro and label services.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tieme works with artists to promote their music and grow their fan base through digital marketing support, strategic release planning, music video production, and fundraising. Artists can get their music on Tieme by using its distribution platform.

Asakaa Boys rock Paris on their Europe Tour with Tieme Music Pulse Ghana

Their meticulous planning and dedication to promoting diverse musical experiences have undoubtedly contributed to the success of the event. This year, Tieme Music organized the concert of the Asakaa Boys in Paris with their new branch, Tieme Music event, and it was sold out.

This milestone not only showcases the immense talent of the Asakaa Boys but also highlights the power of international collaborations in the music industry. The sold-out Paris show is a testament to the universal appeal of their music, transcending borders and resonating with audiences worldwide.

Asakaa Boys rock Paris on their Europe Tour with Tieme Music Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Asakaa Boys rock Paris on their Europe Tour with Tieme Music Pulse Ghana

Guest performances from French rappers Le Juiice and Rapi Sati added an extra layer of excitement and cultural exchange to the event.