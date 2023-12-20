The return of Zaama Disco; Black Sherif set to entertain Ghana

Black Sherif Pulse Ghana

It was not just the song and what it was and is still conveying but the attitude and demeanour in the seemingly amateur video that caught the attention of social media users. It soon gutted the internet and took over the airwaves.

Many, including Grammy award-winning artiste, Burna Boy were swept off their feet by the viral song. The Nigerian singer was captured in a video jamming to the instant hit song and in no time, there was a collaboration between the African giant and the youngsters – a remix of the “Second Sermon”.

Black Sherif and Burna Boy Pulse Ghana

And there, a star was born with the stage name Black Sherif that has become a household name not just in Ghana but across borders.

2022 could easily be declared Blacko’s year, unsurprisingly 2023 can also be described as his year too, and with this we can say Blacko was damn right, when he said he was here to stay.

Black Sherif began the year with the release of a double single project dubbed, ‘Take Care of Yourself Blacko’-- a dulcet self-care affirmation song that preaches healing and taking time to reflect on his journey.

On March 18, 2023, organizers of the most prestigious award scheme in the country, Charterhouse announced the list of nominees for the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, an annual ritual since 1999.

Unsurprisingly, Black Sherif topped the list of nominees and it was a unanimous chorus – it was his year.

But the Table of Men (TOM), a group of media personalities and artiste managers pushing the agenda of gospel music in the country, disagreed.

Despite all the disagreements and opinions Black Sherif was crown Vodafone Artiste of the Year on the May 07, 2023.

Black Sherif then went on to win the West African Artist of the Year at the 16th Headies Awards which was held in Atlanta Georgia, USA, on Sunday, September 3, 2023.

With what can be describe as the biggest win of his career so far, Black Sherif secured the prestigious title of Best International Flow at the 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards.

In a highly competitive category, Black Sherif faced formidable opponents, including fellow Africans AKA and K.O from South Africa, and Zimbabwe’s Sampa The Great. The lineup of nominees also featured international talents from France, the UK, Brazil, and beyond.

This victory marked Black Sherif’s second consecutive nomination in the same category, showcasing his consistent impact on the global stage. Last year’s award went to Benjamin Epps, but this year, Black Sherif has rightfully claimed the recognition he deserves.

After a sweet win, Black Sherif released ‘OH NO’; a Highlife, Soul, and Drill-infused anthem. The song’s resounding chorus finds the ‘BET International Flow’ winner reaffirming his decision to keep working while staying true to who he is and never switching up.

Last year, his maiden 'Mozama Disco' concert at Labadi Beach Hotel garnered huge success and the reigning Vodafone Ghana Music Awards(VGMA), Artiste of the Year, Black Sherif is ready with yet another one.

To end another glamorous year , Black Sherif’s most talked about headline show, ‘Zaama Disco’ returns for its second year, scheduled for Thursday, 21st December, 2023 at the Africa Lake- Trade fair, La.

The maiden concert which was fully sold out saw the gathering of thousands of fans at the La Palm Royal Beach for a night of thrills and great curated performances as the multi-award winning artiste took center-stage and exhibited great showmanship with splendour.