Black Sherif drops highly anticipated Hip Hop single "Kilos Milos"

With its catchy hooks and thought-provoking lyrics, "Kilos Milos" is already generating buzz within the music industry and receiving praise from fans. The single promises to be another chart-topping hit for Black Sherif, further solidifying his status as one of the most promising talents in African music.

Known for his unique blend of Afrobeat and Hip Hop, Black Sherif continues to captivate audiences with his raw lyricism.

"Kilos Milos" showcases his versatility as an artist, delivering powerful verses layered over a mesmerizing production heralded by Kwame Agger and Joker Nharnah. This follows the release of his widely received street anthem, ‘ Shut Up’.

Black Sherif continuously hints at the release of his sophomore album, which is due this year. He recently won the award for Best Hip hop and Hip life Artiste at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music awards and headlined one of the biggest festivals in Africa, Afrofuture. Adjudged as the second most streamed artiste globally on Audiomack in 2023.

Black Sherif keeps defying the odds and breaking new grounds for music emanating from Africa on the global stage.

A native of Konongo, a small mineral-rich town in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, Black Sherif, born Mohammed Ismail Sharif Kwaku Frimpong, has risen against all odds to become the country's biggest star.

Embracing a diverse musical palette, he bridges the gap between Afrobeats, highlife, and Ghanian drill, showcasing his wordplay, storytelling, and linguistic versatility. The breakout success of "First Sermon" and "Second Sermon" in 2021 propelled Black Sherif onto the international stage, with "Kwaku The Traveller" earning him superstar status in 2022.

Since the release of his debut album in 2022, The Villain I Never Was, Black Sherif has solidified his place as one of Africa’s most powerful creative voices and amassed massive global streaming numbers, which made him the most streamed Ghanaian artist of 2022 and 2023 on Spotify and the most streamed Ghanaian artist of all time on popular African streaming platform Boomplay.