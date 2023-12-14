Speaking to the Public Relations Officer for the festival, Kingsley Legend, he said, "We understand changes can be unexpected, but we promise you an even more extraordinary experience at the La Palm Beach hotel.
Black Sherif’s Zaama Disco returns to La Palm Beach Hotel on December 21st
Black Sherif's most anticipated concert, Zaama Disco is back to its old stomping grounds at the La Palm Beach Hotel after originally being announced to take place at the Africa Lake-Trade Fair.
Your tickets remain valid, and we can't wait to celebrate the magic of Black Sherif's music together at the La Palm Beach Hotel.
Get ready for a night of pulsating beats, unforgettable moments, and an intimate connection with the Black Sherif.
Your passion fuels the Sherif’s journey, and we promise an unforgettable night that transcends expectations. Thank you for your understanding, and let's turn this into an extraordinary celebration!
Tickets are available on Zaamadisco.com or by dialling *714*1000# on all mobile networks.
