Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Black Sherrif gifted two cars after emerging VGMA Artiste of the Year

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Reigning Artiste of the Year, Black Sherif, has been gifted two brand new cars from his management after emerging Artiste of the Year at the just-ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

Black Sheriff
Black Sheriff

A list management boss, Mr. Aidoo Jr, said Blacko is being presented with the cars as a reward for his unwavering hard work.

Recommended articles

The Konongo star clung to four plaques at the just-ended VGMA including the prestigious Artiste of the Year award beating stiff competition from Piesie Esther, Stonebwoy, Joe Mettle, Sarkodie, Camidoh, KiDi, and King Promise to win the award.

The talented youngster is expected to hold his debut New York City show on May 20, 2023

The gesture by the real estate mogul was met with goodwill messages from netizens on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT
Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Black Sherif, Asake, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie and all the winners from VGMA24 (Full List)

Black Sherif, Asake, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, all the winners from VGMA24 (Full List)

Black Sherif

Black Sherif wins Artiste of The Year at 24th VGMAs

King Promise

King Promise beats Black Sherif to win Album of the Year at VGMA24

KiDi makes surprise appearance at VGMAs to perform amidst health reports (WATCH)

KiDi makes surprise appearance at VGMA24 amidst health reports