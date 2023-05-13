A list management boss, Mr. Aidoo Jr, said Blacko is being presented with the cars as a reward for his unwavering hard work.
Black Sherrif gifted two cars after emerging VGMA Artiste of the Year
Reigning Artiste of the Year, Black Sherif, has been gifted two brand new cars from his management after emerging Artiste of the Year at the just-ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).
The Konongo star clung to four plaques at the just-ended VGMA including the prestigious Artiste of the Year award beating stiff competition from Piesie Esther, Stonebwoy, Joe Mettle, Sarkodie, Camidoh, KiDi, and King Promise to win the award.
The talented youngster is expected to hold his debut New York City show on May 20, 2023
The gesture by the real estate mogul was met with goodwill messages from netizens on social media.
