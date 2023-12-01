ADVERTISEMENT
Blacko takes spotlight as the most streamed Ghanaian artiste on Boomplay in 2023

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ghanaian sensation Black Sherif has once again secured the title of the most streamed artist on Boomplay for 2023.

Black Sherif
Black Sherif

The Konongo star boy has maintained his impressive run on digital streaming platforms amassing massive global streaming numbers and taking fans on a journey to paradise, straight out of the countryside to his alluring debut album, "The Villain I Never Was," released last year, catapulted him to be one of Africa's influential creative voices.

It has been a lofty year for the 21-year-old with loads of great music named alongside these Kings, Sarkodie and Stonebwoy who have delivered on every single level

Boomplay
Boomplay Pulse Ghana

Notwithstanding the amazing Queens, Wendy Shay, Diana Hamilton, and Gyakie also came through top on the list of females equally thrilled fans with music frissons of praise and melodies

Top female artists on Boomplay
Top female artists on Boomplay Pulse Ghana

Black Sherif's upcoming annual concert, 'Zaama Disco,' scheduled for December 21, is expected to draw fans from around the world for an unforgettable musical experience.

Reymond Awusei Johnson

