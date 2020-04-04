You can use the data for whatever you like, be it video chatting with your family and friends, watching your favourite movies, and of course listening to and downloading millions of songs for FREE on Boomplay!

Amazing right? Yes, we think so too.

You’re probably already wondering how you can get your own share of the free data! That’s easy, just click here: https://Boom.lnk.to/25MillionFreeData for more details.

And remember to stay home, stay safe & keep yourself entertained with your favourite songs and playlists on Boomplay.