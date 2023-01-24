The musicians join a list of others from across the world including Burna Boy and American hip-hop star 50 Cent, also this year’s biggest breakthrough Asake, Fireboy DML, Ayra Starr who will also make a memorable moment at her Afro Nation debut this June
Burna Boy, Black Sherif, Gyakie, Camidoh to perform at 2023 Afro Nation Portugal
Ghanaian music stars Black Sherif, Camidoh, The Compozers, and Gyakie have been announced as part of the first wave of performers announced for Afro Nation Portugal 2023.
Recommended articles
French-Malian afro pop superstar Aya Nakamura , Djadja, Pookie, and Jolie Nana Gabzy, pls BNXN FKA BUJU, Tyla and more are also billed for the World’s biggest Afrobeats festival.
The event is scheduled for June 28 to June 30, 2023, and will take place at the Algarve, Portimao in Portugal.
Having made a name for hosting all the hottest acts and future stars, whilst representing sounds from every corner of the African continent, Afro Nation Portugal 2023 changes the game again with global stars joining the movement from all around the globe. Uniting Africa with Europe, the US, Latin America and the Caribbean, it’s a coming together of cultures for the celebration of music, dancing and more – in one truly unmissable party.
This year again, Afro Nation Portugal strikes hard with the ultimate Amapiano supergroup Scorpion Kings, the famous twins Major League DJz and viral phenomenon Uncle Waffles, alongside Musa Keys, Young Stunna, Daliwonga, DBN GoGo, Vigro Deep, Moonchild Sanelly, Tyler ICU and many more.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh