Camidoh drops new single slow featuring Nigerian act, Magixx

The single features Mavin Records Nigerian singer Magixx with production from Ghanaian producer Nektunez. The mid-tempo song establishes Camidoh as one of Ghana's top male vocalists.

Upon the release of ‘Slow’, many Twitter users hopped on the platform to share their thoughts on the song and appreciate Camidoh's talent. They were also impressed by Magixx's lines in Twi.

Magixx, a Mavin signee, is noted for hits like 2021’s ‘Love Don’t Cost A Dime’, ‘All Over', among others.

Camidoh has described the song to be released today as “one sweet and timeless record.”

Earlier this year, Camidoh indicated, via a tweet, that he would be featuring all the Mavin artists in his music.

The first Nigerian acts Camidoh worked with were singer Mayorkun and rapper Darkoo. They were featured on his hugely successful ‘Sugarcane Remix’.

Born Raphael Camidoh Kofi Attachie, Camidoh is a talented Afropop singer, songwriter, rapper, and record producer.