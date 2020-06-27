Sarkcess explained that his family’s freedom has been taken away from them while observing the mandatory quarantine in their hotel room after returning from abroad as a measure by the government to control the spread of novel COVID-19.

She has therefore poured out her frustration that even prisoners are given the free will to stroll, but they are held in the four corners of their hotel rooms, making them fell unsecured

“It doesn’t feel healthy, mentally and physically. Aren’t prisoners even allowed out for 30 minutes?” Tracy Sarkcess complained.

This is not the first time Tracy success has expressed her opinion regarding government policy on the Coronavirus. It would be recalled that she spoke against the closure of Ghana’s borders when she called on President Akufo-Addo to open the borders of the West African nation because the virus had already entered the country.

Ghanaians descended on her, accusing her of being disrespectful.

Meanwhile, her husband Sarkodie has been affected by the earth tremor that hit parts of Accra on Wednesday night.