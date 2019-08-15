‘’I believe the aim of my Ministry is to impart the knowledge about the salvation of God and the gains for those that heed to it. So my first song is to remind people of the faithfulness of God when we heed to his word.

‘’It is said that the youth are involved in immoral acts such as prostitution, armed robbery, drug abuse and drifting from their purpose.

‘’Born Again is to draw their attention to the dangers of these lifestyles and how they threaten their future and also assure them that no matter how bad the situation is, God is always ready to embrace the remorseful sinner,’’ he said.

The song, which was mixed and mastered by Thunder Beatz is receiving air play on some selected radio and TV stations and has inspired the #BornAgainNow# challenge on social media.

Sharing his thoughts about the Gospel music industry, DelaRhymes, who is known in real life as Dela Kwesi Adom said that despite the success of Gospel artistes, the sector still had a long way to go.

‘’I don’t intend to criticize a sector I belong to but I have not been impressed with the content of many songs. It appears many of my colleagues are just interested in making popular songs and have lost focus.’’ There is no passion to drive the agenda of God anymore and it is a worrying trend that needs to be addressed because we are not competing with secular artistes,’’ he stated.