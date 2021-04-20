RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

DJ Sly drops new album featuring Wendy Shay, Fameye, Ice Prince, Eddy Kenzo, and others

Ghanaian Disc Jockey and Producer DJ Sly has released another album just two years after releasing his debut album ‘Upness ’.

‘The Persistent’, the 11 - track set – his second studio album – sees him calling on some of the biggest names in the music space.

The project, is exclusively produced by the multiple award-winning Ghanaian Disc Jockey himself, born Gideon Alorgbey.

The prolific DJ has featured African talents like Wendy Shay, Fameye, Nina Richie, Malcolm Nuna, Unyx and FRD, with Nigerian acts; Ice Prince, Airboy, Jay Bagz, DNA, ilblackibeat and Dicey.

French rapper and vocalist Rapper ; Cheezy, Abouh Mala and East Africa's music sensation, Eddy Kenzo, all appeared on the newly released album.

Speaking about "Persistent", DJ Sly says it is about the fearless motivation that drives him to success. The album highlights his journey in life, throwing light on how he struggled to gain recognition whilst never giving up on his dreams despite the struggles.

Tap this link to stream the 'Persistent' album by DJ Sly.

