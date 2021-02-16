According to the Ghanaian rappers, though they are both rappers, he doesn't like it when some fans compare him to King Sark.

Medikal was speaking on YFM with Rev Erskine where he said that " I see a lot of people comparing me to Sarkodie." According to the AMG rapper, "people shouldn't be doing that because" because Sarkodie is a legend.

The one-time VGMA rapper of the year winner acknowledged that "the level Obidi catch in life with music I no catch there, I might never catch there".

During the interview in which Medikal claimed he started drill music in Ghana, he emphasized that "I am just here to entertain. Sarkodie is a legend, he is a great person people shouldn't be doing that".

The comment is coming days after the rapper locked horns on Twitter with colleague Tee Phlow as the two disagree over the style new rappers can use to stand out.

During the back and forth, fans who were flaming a 'beef' between the two acts have been comparing lyrical prowess that eventually saw Tee Phlow coming out to say MDK has grown to become a lazy rapper.