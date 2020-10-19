In his latest freestyle which lasts only 30 seconds, he touches on issues regarding his past, his present and relationship with his father.

Dee Wills, as he is known in showbiz, went viral a few months ago for the wrong reasons. From hard parties to releasing his own naked videos with women, Dee Will gave his father a tough time in the last few months.

But he has changed his ways. He did that by apologising to his father publicly, asking for forgiveness and was even recently seen having father-and-son moments.

Now, he is back with a hot freestyle highlighting his past, his regrets, how his father was affected by his actions and his current relationship with the powerful man of God.

“Listen, boy, I know I messed up/But now I’m blessed up…I know my father, he was hurt and had him stressed up/But he said son never listen to the press stuff/But that’s a pay tho/I know he got my back/Honestly that’s what I need,” he spits.

He also fired shots at his haters for trying to use his past against him.

Watch the full freestyle below.