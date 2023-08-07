Efya is lazy, she should be competing Tiwa Savage by now - Mr Logic

This comes after Bulldog also criticized the 'One Of Your Own' singer as to why King Promise was able to perform at Wizkid's mega concert in Tottenham but Efya couldn't.

“I completely agree with Bulldog’s stance. Bullgod spoke the truth, and Efya seemed unable to accept it. Wizkid could come to Ghana, attend funerals, and socialize with Ghanaian artists. Despite management and protocols, Wizkid holds executive powers to feature any artist. We understand the significance of artist management and management discretion. A simple phone call could have made it happen. It’s just a matter of connecting via phone,” he said.

“King Promise participated because he was keen on it. However, what about Efya? She didn’t demonstrate interest. What more was she waiting for? I don’t align with her viewpoint. Her explanations don’t hold weight with me. This was the perfect opportunity,” he argued.

Speaking on UTV's United Showbiz show, Mr Logic emphasized that Efya should have been in standing with artists such as Tiwa Savage and Ayra Starr but her perceived “laziness” hindered her progress.

