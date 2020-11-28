The peace walk attracted fans of Stonebwoy from different genres. They were dressed in white T-shirts and displayed placards with various peace messages.

He said peace messages needed to be drummed into Ghanaians across the regions.

He, therefore, called on all Ghanaians to spread the message of peace, hope, and unity before, and after the December 7 polls.

Stonebwoy

The peace walk would be climaxed with a musical concert and musicians on the bill are King Promise, Fancy Gadam, Fameye, and Macassio.

The rest are Efya, Teephlow, Darkovibe, and Bethel Revival choir.

The event is powered by Burniton Music Group (BMG).