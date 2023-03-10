ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Enapzy and Freddie take Kumasi Drill music to another level

At the Ages Of 19 and 24, Freddie and Enapzy of JohnMaze Records are already making waves in Kumasi with their new banger "Anadwo".

Enapzy and Freddie take Kumasi Drill music to another level
Enapzy and Freddie take Kumasi Drill music to another level

After Asakaa boys broke into the scene and went global with Drill music, most of the talented upcoming artistes in Kumasi took interest in making Drill songs and Enapzy's new song definitely qualifies to be named among the top songs from Kumasi this year.

Recommended articles

Visiuals for "Anadwo" which was shot by SlyGod Direction is currently on Youtube and the audio is on all digital platforms.

The Former Armed Forces Senior High School Student Enapzy, is looking forward to touring various Senior High Schools together with his partner Freddie who also completed Prempeh College this year. They want to entertain Students and also educated them on the dangers and benefits of using Social Media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch The Music Video below.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rema, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Davido

Top 10 International Afrobeats collaborations [Pulse List]

Sarkodie

Sarkodie: Head of the Table [Pulse Interview]

Hajia 4Real

Disregard conviction reports of Mona - Management

 Mark Okraku Mantey,

Too much noise by Nigerians is putting Ghanaian musicians behind - Mark Okraku-Mantey