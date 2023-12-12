Exo Xan returns with his second single for the year titled 'Calvary'

As a young person navigating through life, he shares how challenging life can get when your dreams seem out of reach and how these challenges can steal your confidence and leave you unmotivated and stagnant.

He further goes on to talk about naysayers and people he believed loved him who leave him hanging and everything including himself seemed to be working against him - “Many Wey duck me on this road ,then dey pretend they fuck with this growth”.

The hook of the song depicts moments when he caves into these problems and closes himself to the world and his ambitions.

Exo Xan shares his experiences of such situations and how it left him with low moments and a need to isolate. However, the line in the hook, “Tseyoo tawo ayifro dodo, Problems dey her home” symbolizes the point where he realizes everyone has their own problems in different forms and that realization is where he finds his peace. Calvary being a safe space and community where everyone feels less alone.

Exo Xan displays excellent symbolism in this motivational song which is bound to take his fans on an emotional roller coaster.

“Calvary” is an embodiment of Exo Xan’s artistry.

Since his debut, Exo has displayed excellent artistry in his lyricism, melody and delivery which creates a bond between him and the listener and “Calvary” is yet another opportunity to connect more with listeners and music lovers.