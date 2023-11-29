Fad Lan, who was the headline act for the event, produced a nostalgic performance spanning more than an hour as he introduced on stage popular music figure Macasio.

Fad Lan sells out Aliu Mahama Stadium in thrilling 'Amazing' concert Pulse Ghana

Macassio, multiple award winning musician and performer delivered an entertaining energy at the stadium, as he performed some of his back to back hit songs and giving patrons what they have been anticipating for long.

ADVERTISEMENT

Popularly known as the Young Bull, Fad Lan demonstrated his prowess on the night with fans applauding his stage craft coupled with enticing dance moves.

Fad Lan sells out Aliu Mahama Stadium in thrilling 'Amazing' concert Pulse Ghana

Another popular music figure, Fancy Gadam was at the concert to support his fellow musician, Fad Lan, as they have both worked on various musical projects.

Fancy Gadam excited the crowed when he stepped on stage as he performed some of his songs with patrons on their feet.

The concert also witnessed good performances by Itz Flexy, Ricch Kid, Don Ziggy, Da BlackStar, and Sbio, among many others. See more photos from the concert below.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fad Lan sells out Aliu Mahama Stadium in thrilling 'Amazing' concert Pulse Ghana