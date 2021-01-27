The track sees the actor turned musician tell a story of how his heart has been broken in a very simple yet indulging concept.

Though it's been a few months after the release of his last project, Frank Naro has been steadily building up a massive music career indicating that he has a lot up his sleeves for 2021.

This record shows a different side of the singer and his creativity as he swings through reminiscing fun times as well as sad times of a very valuable relationship over a breezy instrumental.

The 'Abena' hitmaker gets very personal on 'Funny Love' which makes the song to soothing one to enjoy. Check out the official video which came with it below.