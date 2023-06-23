Freebhoy is a connoisseur of the afro-dancehall genre

Importantly, his association with DNLG Empire has positioned him in an ecosystem that understands his strengths and amplifies his gifts. The label also provides a platform for the artist to be more creative and understands his dream of being a musician.

Freebhoy’s path into music began a couple of years ago, as a child who spent most of his early life dreaming of music superstardom. His music career kicked off with his debut single ‘Ukpa,” released under his previous label, Unique Entertainment, and its video was shot by Mickey Johnson in Ghana at James Town, Accra.

The Edo State native is known for infusing his life experiences into his music pieces to encourage and motivate his audience. Freebhoy’s story is rich and authentic. His message is relevant, and he wants everyone to have a slice of his life’s journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s passionate about his music career and doing all he can, going the extra miles to reach higher heights and finding himself among the mainstream acts.

According to him, his first single couldn’t make waves to his expectations, so he then channelled lots of energy into more hard work on his second release, ‘Kaagbele,” under DNLG in Nigeria, with its video shot by Naya at Ojuelegba in Nigeria. The song has received massive airplay.