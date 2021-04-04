Full List: Here are the nominees for the 2021 Ghana Music Awards

Thank God – Dope Nation ft Kofi Kinaata
Enough is Enough – Eno Barony ft Wendy Shay
Long life – Fameye ft Kwesi Arthur
No Dulling – Keche ft Kuami Eugene
Dwe Remix – Krymi X Mr Drew ft All Stars
Pilolo – Strongman ft Kelvyn boy
Happy day – Sarkodie ft Kuami Eugene
Ghetto boy – Tulenkey ft Kelvyn boy & Medikal
Best Hip-Hop Song Of The Year
Ataa dwoa – Bosom P young
Otan Hunu – Deed people ft Rich Kent
Akobam – Joey B ft Kofi Mole & Medikal
Ekorso – Kofi Jamar ft Yaw Tog & Y Pee
Live from 233 – Kwesi Arthur
Sore – Yaw Tog ft O’ Kenneth, City Boy, Reggie & Jay Bhad
Force Dem to play nonsense – Eno Barony ft Sister Derby & Strongman
Best Reggae Dancehall Song Of The Year
Killy Killy Remix – Larusso ft Stonebwoy & Kwesi Arthur
Make up – Kapun ft Stonebwoy
Gye diee – Ras Kuuku ft MOG music
Mi dey up Remix – Kofi Jamar ft Stonebwoy
Best AfroBeats/ AfroPop Song Of The Year
Take care of you – Adina ft Stonebwoy
Inna song – Darkovibes ft King Promise
Emergency – Wendy Shay ft Bosom P young
Turn on the lights – Kwesi Arthur
MoMo – Kelvyn boy ft Muggez & Darkovibes
Adom – Dina Antwi Hamilton
On the street – Kweku Smoke
Thomas Pompoyeyaw remix – Pappy Kojo
Instrumentalist Of The Year
Diana Antwi Hamilton – Adom
Kofi Kinaata – Behind the scenes
Be your own beautiful – Adomaa
Daddy’s Little girl – Adina
Diplomatic teef – Trigmatic
Male Vocalist Of The Year
Kyei Mensah – Take it all
Female Vocalist Of The Year
Efe Grace – Lord have your way
Best Collaboration Of The Year
Take care of you – Adina ft Stonebwoy
Inna song – Darkovibes ft King Promise
Ekorso – Kofi Jamar ft Yaw Tog & Y Pee
La Hustle remix – Medikal ft Criss Waddle & Joey B
Sore – Yaw Tog ft Rich O’Kenneth, City Boy, Reggie & Jay Bhad
Best African Artiste Of The Year
Best International Collaboration Of The Year
Favour everywhere – Celestine Donkor ft Blessing Wanjiru
The one – Efya ft Tiwa Savage
Something nice – Kofi Kinaata ft Patoranking
Show body – Kuami Eugene ft Falz
Baajo – Kwesi Arthur ft Joeboy
CEO flow – Sarkodie ft E 40
Paper – Sista Afia ft Victor AD
Thomas Pompoyeyaw – Pappy Kojo ft Busiswa
Sorry for the wait, this is not for the wait – Kwesi Arthur
Eno Barony – God Is a Woman
Sarkodie – Brown Paper Bag
Strongman Burner – Flawless
Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste
Best Hiplife/Hip hop Artiste
Best Afrobebats/Afropop Artiste
Son of Africa – Kuami Eugene
Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year
Atta Adwoa – Bosom P-Yung
Ekorso – Kofi Jamar ft. Yaw Tog & YPee
La Hustle Rmx – Medikal ft. Criss Waddle & Joey B
Sore – Yaw Tog ft. O’Kenneth, Reggie, Jay Bhad & City Boi
Inna Song – Darkovibes ft. King Promise