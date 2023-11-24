ADVERTISEMENT
Fuse ODG and Kuami Eugene join forces to unleash ‘100%’

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Get ready for an explosive musical collaboration as two of Ghana’s most celebrated artists, Fuse ODG and Kuami Eugene, unite to release their sexy new single, "100%."

With its infectious afrobeat rhythm and captivating lyrics, "100%" is poised to become a dance sensation and a must-have addition to every music lover's playlist.

The lyrical prowess of Fuse ODG and the melodic charm of Kuami Eugene shine through in this track, as they deliver a sensual yet catchy masterpiece that celebrates the seductiveness of a woman alongside her scandalous moves.

"100%" encapsulates the essence of afrobeat, promising listeners an irresistible beat to dance to!

Watch out for the music video, which drops soon and is perfectly aligned with the song with its slick, sexy, and stylish vibes.

Listen to the music below:

Reymond Awusei Johnson

