Gambo brings Edem, Medikal, Strongman and Sefa together on “New Era” EP, drops June 18

Only one out of five tracks off the “New Era” EP is featureless. The EP is dominated by current trending stars in Ghana.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest Ghanaian Music News & New Songs - Pulse Ghana
Young Ghanaian rapper Gambo has put together a star-studded extended play, titled “New Era”, scheduled for release on Friday, June 18.
Only one out of five tracks off the “New Era” EP is featureless. The EP is dominated by current trending stars in Ghana.
Former AMG Business label signee, Medikal, former SarkCess Music label signee, Strongman, and Volta Regime Music Group label owner Edem, were featured on one track each.
D-Black’s Black Avenue Muzik label signee, Sefa, who is currently dominating local charts with her latest hit single “E Choke” (which features Mr Drew) was the only female star recruited for the EP.
Announcing the release, Gambo shared the tracklist on his Instagram page on Monday, June 14, and captioned: "#NewEraEp 9pm this Friday‼️ Anticipate‼️ Which track will be?"
According to Gambo’s management, the project will drop this Friday and will be available on all streaming platforms online.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh