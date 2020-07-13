According to Saint, ‘My Last’ was inspired by the Ghanaian youth. “What inspired me to write that song is how the modern Ghanaian youth would place material things before true love, in the song, am painting a picture telling us to settle with true love and definitely, God will shower his riches on us.”

Saint who doubles as a song writter added that “I classify myself as a conscious musician and that is because most of my songs depict daily life activities and also inspire people in every aspect of life. Unlike other artists am not limited, am a fast learner so it very easy for me to adjust to new trends”

Saint has songs like ‘Gbelemor Ma Enter’ ‘Ur Love’ ‘Crown Me King’ ‘Sarkawa’ ‘One More Time’. He advises that young artists should focus more on mastering their craft and also be prayerful because God is the only person that will make their dreams come true.

