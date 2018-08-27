news

The Fantasy Dome, venue of Saturday's Glo Mega Music show, practically surrendered to a sonorous frenzy, orchestrated by the A-list of African music icons assembled by Glo Mobile for the delight of subscribers on the network.

The high-octane event, which lined up the likes of Davido, Sarkodie, Kuami Eugene, Yemi Alade, Flavour, Tekno and Patapaa, sent the packed Fantasy Dome rocking from the curtain raiser till the final act at dawn ……with the crowd still yearning for more.

The tone for a highly successful show and a memorable night was set with startling performances by unsung talents, some of who were hugging the limelight on such a huge platform for the first time ever.

The Fantasy Dome venue was filled to the brim with enthusiastic subscribers and friends of the Glo brand, many of who could not help but watch the entire stretch of the show on their feet just in order not to miss any part of the action. The various music stars equally gave excellent for their popularity.

Patapaa, who was the opening act among the stars, was welcomed on stage with a thunderous ovation. He did not disappoint as he gave a good showing to a very appreciative crowd.

Yemi Alade took the crowd on a tour of her song and the crowd was home with the vibes. She dug deep into the archives to bring out “Johnny”, lacing it with other loved tracks such as “Nagode”, “Kofi Annan”, “Ferrari”, Marry Me, “Tumbum”, “Knack Am”, etc.

The Oyolima crooner, Flavour was also at his best on that night. He sang such loved tunes that included popular tracks such as Baby Na Yoka. Sexy Rosey, Nwa Baby, Ashawo, Ada Ada and many others. He concluded his performance with a beautiful rendition of the hit tune, Most High.

Kuami Eugene, the ‘Angela’ hitmaker was a delight to watch on stage performing that song and others, including Confusion, Wish Me Well, among others. The ladies just loved his stage presence and engagement and the crowd simply couldn’t stop screaming in ecstasy.

“Alhaji” Tekno was simply awesome with a perfect that got many dancing. His popular tunes including “Jogodo”, “Pana” and “Diana” were just amazing with the crowd singing along every line of the songs. The ladies had a glimpse of his trademark six-park on stage.

Sarkodie left nobody in doubt as to why he is considered one of the best on the continent. The acclaimed leader of the "Sarknation", who was having his first major performance after wedding heartthrob, was simply a delight to watch, dishing out his notable songs to an audience that kept singing along and wanting more.

Davido 's performance, which was the last, was as electrifying as should be expected of such a big star. He got nearly everyone on their feet dancing as though the night had just started and even the VIP area was turned into a feverish dance floor.

The event had comedian Gordons and celebrated TV personality, Nana Aba Anamoah as hosts, with Basketmouth and Samsa Mumin as celebrity guests.

At the show, Glo presented to its subscribers the best proposition for data addicts across Ghana as it launched the Glo Unlimited Voice & Data 24/7 Pack, which gives unlimited data and voice plan to its subscribers for a full whole month at a rock bottom price of GHc300.