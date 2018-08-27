Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

Sarkodie, Davido, Patapaa others excite Accra at Glo Mega Music show


Music Sarkodie, Davido, Patapaa others excite Accra at Glo Mega Music show

The Fantasy Dome venue was filled to the brim with enthusiastic subscribers and friends of the Glo brand.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The Fantasy Dome, venue of Saturday's Glo Mega Music show, practically surrendered to a sonorous frenzy, orchestrated by the A-list of African music icons assembled by Glo Mobile for the delight of subscribers on the network. 

The high-octane event, which lined up the likes of Davido, Sarkodie, Kuami Eugene, Yemi Alade, Flavour, Tekno and Patapaa, sent the packed Fantasy Dome rocking from the curtain raiser till the final act at dawn ……with the crowd still yearning for more.

play

The tone for a highly successful show and a memorable night was set with startling performances by unsung talents, some of who were hugging the limelight on such a huge platform for the first time ever.

The Fantasy Dome venue was filled to the brim with enthusiastic subscribers and friends of the Glo brand, many of who could not help but watch the entire stretch of the show on their feet just in order not to miss any part of the action. The various music stars equally gave excellent for their popularity.  

play

Patapaa, who was the opening act among the stars, was welcomed on stage with a thunderous ovation. He did not disappoint as he gave a good showing to a very appreciative crowd.

Yemi Alade took the crowd on a tour of her song and the crowd was home with the vibes. She dug deep into the archives to bring out “Johnny”, lacing it with other loved tracks such as “Nagode”, “Kofi Annan”, “Ferrari”, Marry Me, “Tumbum”, “Knack Am”, etc.

play

The Oyolima crooner, Flavour was also at his best on that night. He sang such loved tunes that included popular tracks such as Baby Na Yoka. Sexy Rosey, Nwa Baby, Ashawo, Ada Ada and many others. He concluded his performance with a beautiful rendition of the hit tune, Most High.

Kuami Eugene, the ‘Angela’ hitmaker was a delight to watch on stage performing that song and others, including Confusion, Wish Me Well, among others. The ladies just loved his stage presence and engagement and the crowd simply couldn’t stop screaming in ecstasy.

play

“Alhaji” Tekno was simply awesome with a perfect that got many dancing. His popular tunes including “Jogodo”, “Pana” and “Diana” were just amazing with the crowd singing along every line of the songs. The ladies had a glimpse of his trademark six-park on stage.

Sarkodie left nobody in doubt as to why he is considered one of the best on the continent. The acclaimed leader of the "Sarknation", who was having his first major performance after wedding heartthrob, was simply a delight to watch, dishing out his notable songs to an audience that kept singing along and wanting more. 

Davido 's performance, which was the last, was as electrifying as should be expected of such a big star. He got nearly everyone on their feet dancing as though the night had just started and even the VIP area was turned into a feverish dance floor.

play

The event had comedian Gordons and celebrated TV personality, Nana Aba Anamoah as hosts, with Basketmouth and Samsa Mumin as celebrity guests.

At the show, Glo presented to its subscribers the best proposition for data addicts across Ghana as it launched the Glo Unlimited Voice & Data 24/7 Pack, which gives unlimited data and voice plan to its subscribers for a full whole month at a rock bottom price of GHc300.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

LISTEN: Rapper Keeny Ice features Nigeria's new whizz-kid Victor AD on "Ebe God" LISTEN Rapper Keeny Ice features Nigeria's new whizz-kid Victor AD on "Ebe God"
WATCH: Ko-Jo Cue and Shaker out with "Unity" music video WATCH Ko-Jo Cue and Shaker out with "Unity" music video
Sarkodie: Rapper under attack for promoting Peter Okoye Sarkodie Rapper under attack for promoting Peter Okoye
iHeartRadio MMVAs 2018: Shawn Mendes tops with four; see the complete list of winners iHeartRadio MMVAs 2018 Shawn Mendes tops with four; see the complete list of winners
New Music: Bra Kwame - Debiaa (Everyday) feat. Sista Afia (Prod. by Dr Ray) New Music Bra Kwame - Debiaa (Everyday) feat. Sista Afia (Prod. by Dr Ray)
New Music: Strongman - Change feat. Kumi Guitar (Prod. by KC Beatz) New Music Strongman - Change feat. Kumi Guitar (Prod. by KC Beatz)

Recommended Videos

AUDIO: Keeny Ice - Ebe God feat. Victor AD AUDIO Keeny Ice - Ebe God feat. Victor AD
Video: Ko-Jo Cue x Shaker - Unity Video Ko-Jo Cue x Shaker - Unity
VIDEO: Ypee draws massive crowd at first solo concert in Kumasi VIDEO Ypee draws massive crowd at first solo concert in Kumasi



Top Articles

1 Music Video Diana Hamilton - Mo Ne Yo (Well Done)bullet
2 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of April 2018bullet
3 Songs of the month 10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018bullet
4 The hit list! 5 best Kuami Eugene songsbullet
5 Music Sarkodie, Davido to headline Glo Mega Music Show in Accra...bullet
6 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
7 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of January 2018bullet
8 Watch Sarkodie drops new music video featuring wedding scenesbullet
9 Naija Invasion Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, 2Baba,...bullet
10 Nightclubs in Ghana These are the best 10 nightclubs...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Akwaboah - Hold Me Down ft. Efya & TxTbullet
2 Music Video Victor AD - Wetin We Gainbullet
3 Video Sarkodie - Can't Let You Go feat. King Promisebullet
4 Video Darkovibes - Stay Woke feat. Stonebwoybullet
5 New Song Samuel Owusu of TV3's Talented Kids releases debut...bullet
6 Music Video Becca - With You feat. Stonebwoybullet
7 Music Video Castro - Toffeebullet
8 Video Maccasio - That Girl feat Patapaabullet
9 Music Video Castro - Seihor feat. D-Blackbullet
10 Music Video Nkasei - Tuabodombullet

Music

New Music Edem - Fokoloyor (Prod by B2)
King of Accra - My Baby feat. Sarkodie &amp; Edem
New Music King of Accra - My Baby feat. Sarkodie & Edem
Mr Eazi reveals why there will be no music video for 'Akwaaba'
Ooops! Mr Eazi reveals why there will be no music video for 'Akwaaba'
Patapeezy I want to join Zylofon Media – Patapaa