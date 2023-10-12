Stonebwoy's 5th Dimension album in consideration for a Grammy award

He added that the phenomenal journey of his music career continues and it has ended up at the Recording Academy. He wrote:

"The 5th Dimension is here, I have been blessed and remain thankful to be able to tell my story and that of many around me through my art & my sound - the journey continues and is being considered for this years @recordingacademy #GRAMMY awards! #5thdimension #ghana #foryourgrammyconsideration."

The 5th Dimension album which was released on Friday, 28 April has gained massive attention around the world and it has recorded millions of streams on Spotify and Audiomack respectively.

“5th Dimension” is a collection of sounds that showcase the Grammy nominee’s ability to seamlessly fuse different genres and cultures into his music.

The 17-tracked album features both local and international artists such as British rapper Stormzy, Grammy award-winner and African singer Angelique Kidjo, Iconic Nigerian Afrobeats singer Davido, South African DJ Maphorisa, and Jamaican reggae rapper Shaggy, Dexta Daps (Jamaica) and Mereba (US), and Jaz Karis (UK).