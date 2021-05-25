RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Gyakie joins top African stars for MTV Base, YouTube African Day Concert

Authors:

David Mawuli

Sensational Ghana Afrobeat star, Gyakie has been announced as one of the main performers for MTV Base, YouTube African Day Concert.

The Flip the Music/Sony Music UK act will be the only Ghanaian act billed for the concert.

The highly anticipated global event is set to put Africa’s next global wave of talent centre stage at this year’s concert.

The event will also see performances from South Africa’s Elaine, rapper Focalistic, rap duo Blaq Diamond, Nigerian singer Teni, Afrobeat stars Bella Shmurda Omah Lay, Suspect 95 from the Ivory Coast, Kenya’s Bahati and Tanzania’s Zuchu.

The virtual concert, will be hosted by award winning Idris Elba will be streamed to a global audience on YouTube and broadcast across MTV channels.

Gyakie debuted on the music scene in 2019. Erstwhile, she had only been known as the daughter to Ghanaian high life music legend, Nana Acheampong who was one-half of the famous Lumba Brothers. Having borne witness to the building of a successful legacy during her formative years, she’s now put all that training into practice to become a certified superstar today.

In what might seem like a short while, Gyakie has released high-impact music including Love Is Pretty (2019), Never Like This (2019) and Sor Mi Wu feat Bisa Kdei (2020) to mention a few, all of which embody the characteristic of a deep soul. Not only does

The reception for SEED EP was incredible as it was massive too. It catapulted Gyakie to continental consciousness amassing 11 million cumulative streams across DSPs till date.

Also, the focus track “Forever” recorded a streak of wins; it was peaked at #1 in Nigeria and Ghana on the music charts, and continued its takeover assignment across Africa on platforms like Apple Music & iTunes, Billboard, Shazam, Triller and YouTube.

