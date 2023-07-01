Speaking on Hitz FM, George Britton said that songbird Gyakie got worried by the incident after videos were circulated online.
Gyakie was distressed by manager’s squabble with AfroNation security – George Britton
George Mensah Britton disclosed how Gyakie was affected by a scuffle between her manager and the security at the AfroNation festival in Portugal.
Recommended articles
“I mean she was just traumatized about what happened and how it was flying online. It looked more negative than it probably appeared. That was why I had to take it off,”
At the AfroNation festival in Portugal, Gyakie’s manager Mirror was involved in a fracas with the security.
A viral video online captures the moment her manager was manhandled by some uniformed security personnel to the horror of onlookers.
Mirror could be seen pinned down to the floor while the security men had him in a chokehold
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh