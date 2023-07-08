Hajia4Reall denied bail by US court

The Ghanaian socialite and musician is facing a series of charges in the US, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, money laundering, conspiracy to receive stolen money, and receipt of stolen money.

She had requested the court to relax her bail conditions but the US court denied her request. This development puts her plans to return to Ghana in July in limbo.

Hajia4Real was repatriated from the United Kingdom to the United States on allegations of swindling over $2 million

