Hajia4Reall denied bail by US court

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Mona Faiz Montrage, alias Hajia4Real, has been denied bail by a US court.

Hajia 4reall

Ghanaian socialite and musician is been accused of a romance scam, allegedly involving a $2 million fraud

The Ghanaian socialite and musician is facing a series of charges in the US, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, money laundering, conspiracy to receive stolen money, and receipt of stolen money.

She had requested the court to relax her bail conditions but the US court denied her request. This development puts her plans to return to Ghana in July in limbo.

Hajia4Real was repatriated from the United Kingdom to the United States on allegations of swindling over $2 million

Prosecutors contend that she could potentially face a maximum prison sentence of 20 years If found guilty on the most severe charge.

