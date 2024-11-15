'How you dey compose?' - Fans go wild as Black Sherif teases new song

Yesterday , Black Sherif took to Instagram to share a teaser of his latest song, "Lord I'm Amazed."

The post generated immense excitement among his fans, who have been speculating about the album's release date. "Iron Boy" is expected to be Black Sherif's debut album, and fans are anticipating a masterpiece.

ADVERTISEMENT

With "Lord I'm Amazed" as the first taste of what's to come, fans are eagerly awaiting the album's drop. Black Sherif's music is known for its thought-provoking lyrics, soaring vocals, and catchy beats. "Lord I'm Amazed" promises to deliver the same level of artistry and excellence that Black Sherif's fans have come to expect.

The teaser has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with fans praising Black Sherif's talent and eagerly anticipating the album's release.

Reactions

BIG STEPPER said" So Black sherif can’t give a specific date for when he’s going to drop the album ?

ADVERTISEMENT

Charley", PRINCE also added "blacko is spiritual aswr🥺🔥🔥" Kingsley Owusu Agyepong

added "Spirit, how you Dey compose ??? Herh😭🔥🔥 "

Black Sherif Pulse Ghana

Mempeasem President also said "Bro Blacko is too stubborn, this be hard. Iron Boy is coming 🔥🔥⛓❤",_blackofans also said