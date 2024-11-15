ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

'How you dey compose?' - Fans go wild as Black Sherif teases new song

Fafa Gidi

Ghanaian music sensation Black Sherif has treated his fans to a captivating teaser, "Lord I'm Amazed," from his highly anticipated album "Iron Boy," set to drop soon.

ellesse X Black Sherif
ellesse X Black Sherif

Black Sherif has been making waves in the Ghanaian music scene with his unique sound, which blends hip-hop and Afrobeats. His devoted fan base has been eagerly awaiting new music from the artist.

Recommended articles

Yesterday , Black Sherif took to Instagram to share a teaser of his latest song, "Lord I'm Amazed."

The post generated immense excitement among his fans, who have been speculating about the album's release date. "Iron Boy" is expected to be Black Sherif's debut album, and fans are anticipating a masterpiece.

ADVERTISEMENT

With "Lord I'm Amazed" as the first taste of what's to come, fans are eagerly awaiting the album's drop. Black Sherif's music is known for its thought-provoking lyrics, soaring vocals, and catchy beats. "Lord I'm Amazed" promises to deliver the same level of artistry and excellence that Black Sherif's fans have come to expect.

The teaser has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with fans praising Black Sherif's talent and eagerly anticipating the album's release.

BIG STEPPER said" So Black sherif can’t give a specific date for when he’s going to drop the album ?

ADVERTISEMENT

Charley", PRINCE also added "blacko is spiritual aswr🥺🔥🔥" Kingsley Owusu Agyepong

added "Spirit, how you Dey compose ??? Herh😭🔥🔥 "

Black Sherif
Black Sherif Black Sherif Pulse Ghana

Mempeasem President also said "Bro Blacko is too stubborn, this be hard. Iron Boy is coming 🔥🔥⛓❤",_blackofans also said

“The album is going to be one of the greatest Ghanaian album ever,just wait😊”

Fafa Gidi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT
2024 Elections Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
December 7, 2024
Election Day. Get Involved!

Trending

6 Ghanaian Artistes to Feature If You Want A Hit Song Any Day

6 Ghanaian artistes you need on your track for a guaranteed hit

ROCKY DAWUNI

Rocky Dawuni earns 4th Grammy nomination in 67th edition

Gyakie and Black Sherif

5 Ghanaian Gen Z artistes who could win a Grammy

Gospel singer Jacob Yaw Mawulo Adjola popularly known as Jake reportedly commits suicide, leaves behind note

Audio recording left by late gospel singer Ajola for brother on how to survive emerges