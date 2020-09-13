As you know, Sarkodie used the song to address the recent ‘UN-Kofi Annan’ award scam and in the mid-tempo afro-pop song, he indicated that he regrets wasting his time with ‘Dr’ Kwame Fordjor, now known as ‘Dr UN’.

He stated that it was a bad situation and should have known better because he is a ‘hard guy’.

RELATED ARTICLE: I am not mentally ill else how would I bring all those people together? - Dr UN

According to Sarkodie, the time he wasted with Dr UN could have been spent wisely with his wife, Tracy Owusu Addo and further jokingly threatened to slap him when they cross path again.

He fired on the Pee On Da Beat record: “Na me fii se meye hard guy/Until Dr UN de empty bottle bemaa me award/But anyway that was a bad situation/Eda a mehyia no egye me taa ne kon akyi/Se me calculate time nkoaa a m’awaste/When I could be making sweet love to Tracy.”

Now, Sarkodie has released the official visual for the song, which was shot and directed by BABS Direction.

The visual features some powerful choreography performances and moving POV featuring Sarkodie and Prince Bright.

Enjoy the full music video below and don’t forget to share your candid views with us.