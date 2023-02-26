According to the artist, the most important trump card she will bring to the table will be spreading the word of God to every household in Ghana despite having a lot to offer the party, she said.
I want to be NPP running mate for 2024 – Diana Asamoah declares
Controversial Gospel musician Evangelist Diana Asamoah has declared her intentions of running along with the NPP frontrunner elect after the upcoming presidential primaries as a running mate in the coming general elections, calling on the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to make her request known.
The Mabo Wo Din composer made her request known in a discussion on UTV's entertainment show on Saturday, February 25, stating her loyalty to the NPP party.
The NPP is looking forward to electing a frontrunner for the race for the presidential seat coming 2024.
Runners intended to contest in the race are former Trade Minister Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, former Agric Minister Dr. Afriyie Owusu Akoto, former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko, former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, former Mampong MP Francis Addai Nimoh, and Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku.
Evangelist Diana Asamoah is hoping to rally behind the frontrunner elected as running mate for the race for presidential seat coming 2024 general polls.
