In a discussion on 3FM Drive, Fantana revealed that she initially entered the music scene out of genuine love for the craft but felt compelled to prove a point due to the pressures and criticism she encountered.
I was bullied by Ghanaians, so I proved myself - Fatana
American-born Ghanaian singer, Francine Koffie known in showbiz as Fantana has disclosed the pressures and unwelcoming vibes of a section of Ghanaians pushed her to prove herself in the industry.
“I didn’t enter music to prove a point, I did because I genuinely like music but then y’all bullied me into proving a point,” she said.
The singer was formally signed to Rufftown Records but parted ways with the label in May 2020 after an internal feud with label mate Wendy Shay and boss
Fantana also detailed her mother's involvement and investment in her brand and craft
“Yeah, because since my mum was funding everything when I was on that record label everything is my name. All the videos and the songs belong to me but I don’t look at that”.
She also further revealed her 18 tattoos and the significance behind each piece of art and her journey.
The Rich Gyal Anthem hitmaker has been one of several artists that have experienced some sort of criticism and bullying however the singer has said these pressures she channeled into her craft to ink her name on the scene.
Fantana is out with a new single titled ‘Your Man’ on May 5 streaming on all music platforms ahead of her very first EP dubbed ‘Pills and Concoctions’ which is scheduled for Thursday, July 13.
