I'm more cardinal to young people - Reggie Rockstone

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Grandpapa of hiplife Reggie Rockstone has chastised the insolent behavior of some young people who are quick to whitewash others in the industry. He spoke widely about appreciating the efforts of others and pushing Ghana’s contribution to African music.

In a discussion on Showbiz 927 on 3FM, the legend implored Ghanaians to be proactive in pushing their agenda or suffer a downward spiral in the industry. He also voiced that the implications of continuously criticizing and lessening other musicians’ achievements are negative images of our musical culture.

“Sometimes I do worry because young people will come to Twitter and talk the most trash to an old Gee. And I’m thinking to myself, do you realize I am the most important person to you young people? I’m the reason you have a voice. I’m the reason you can wear your dreadlocks. You can do this and do that.”

Reggie Rockstone also mentioned that the Hiplife genre had previously been documented by Professor Jesse Weaver Shipley in the book, Living the Hiplife before BBC’s feature on Hiplife, but Ghana has never cared to look it up.

The Grandpapa called for a collective effort of appreciating our own and channeling all the negative energy into positivity for the good of Ghana's music industry.

