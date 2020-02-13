The “Ye” hitmaker, who recently lost his Grammy award to afro-pop legend Angélique Kidjo, has taken over Twitter for the past 24 hours, trending in Ghana and Nigeria for that statement.

He began by throwing shade to critics, saying ‘complements’ mean nothing to him because the same people who wish you the face also wish your failure.

“The same people that wish you the best to your face are the same people that hope and pray you Fail so that they can feel better about themselves. That’s just Life. That’s why complements mean nothing to me cuz hate, Jealousy and ‘it should have been me’ are sugar coated by them,” he tweeted.

He then started his brags; claiming he knew he was the best after legend Fella and all the other artistes who have been rated over him also believe he is the best.

“FACT! I always knew I was and I am THE BEST. Everyone you think is the best KNOWS I’m BEST since Fela Kuti” he said in a tweet. “But @timayatimaya told me something a long time ago that made me not care about being the best. “The World can do without the Best” the world will still spin regardless.”

When one Twitter user argued the credibility of his claim, saying between some artistes paved the way for him, he responded by saying nobody paved the way for him.

He added that he brought respect to African artistes because they used to beg the western world to like them.

“Lol. NOBODY paved shit for me. Everybody dey find them own. I bin Out here, if you knew the way they made us look weak by begging and paying the western world to like us you will see that no table was set and I’m the one that brought you the Respect you currently enjoy.”