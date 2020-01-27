The 59-year-old singer and songwriter beat Nigeria’s Burna Boy and three others to win the prestigious award.

READ ALSO: Angelique Kidjo beats Burna Boy, others to win ‘Best World Music Album’ at 2020 Grammys “

Four years ago, on the stage, I was telling you that the new generation of artistes coming from Africa are going to take you by storm. And the time has come,” she said.

“This is for Burna Boy. Burna Boy is among those young musicians that come from Africa that is changing the way that our continent is perceived and the way that African music has been the bedrock of every music.”

The 62nd Grammy Awards took place on Sunday, January 26, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Angelique Kidjo won the ‘Best World Music Album’ with her album titled ‘Celia’, which has earned rave reviews across the world.

The celebrated singer was nominated in the category alongside Burna Boy (African Giant), Altin Gün (Gece), Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley (What Heat) and Nathalie Joachim with Spektral Quartet (Fanm D'Ayiti).

This marks Angelique Kidjo’s fourth Grammy win overall, having won the ‘Best World Music Album’ four times now.

In a touching speech after receiving her latest Grammy award, the singer dedicated the award to fellow nominee Burna Boy.

Watch the video Angelique Kidjo’s speech where she dedicated her award to Burna Boy: