The 59-year-old singer and songwriter beat Nigeria’s Burna Boy and three others to win the prestigious award.

The 62nd Grammy Awards took place on Sunday, January 26, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Angelique Kidjo won the ‘Best World Music Album’ with her album titled ‘Celia’, which has earned rave reviews across the world.

The celebrated singer was nominated in the category alongside Burna Boy (African Giant), Altin Gün (Gece), Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley (What Heat) and Nathalie Joachim with Spektral Quartet (Fanm D'Ayiti).

This marks Angelique Kidjo’s fourth Grammy win overall, having won the ‘Best World Music Album’ four times now.

Watch the moment Angelique Kidjo won the 'Best World Music Album" below: