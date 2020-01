The performance comes after his 'Africa giant' album was nominated for a Grammy ward for ‘Best World Music Album.’

The singer was nominated in the category alongside Angelique Kidjo, Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet, Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley and Altin Gün.

The award ceremony will take place on Sunday, January 26, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Watch his performance below: