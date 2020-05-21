Though Ghana can boast of several dancehall acts, including Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Jupitar among others who are still doing music very actively, Kelvin Boy says he hasn’t heard new real Ghanaian dancehall song for a long time now.

“It been a long time, It’s been a very long time I heard a real dancehall song in Ghana. Be true to yourself. When was the last time you heard a dancehall song in Ghana?” The ‘Mea’ singer asked Jay Foley on Joy Prime whilst emphasizing that all African artistes are now doing Afrobeat.

Kelvyn Boy was answering a technical question on why all new songs from Ghanaian artistes have almost the same Beat Per Minute. He noted that all artistes across Africa now sound very similar and it is an indication that they do the same genre.

Jay Foley

According to him “African musicians are now doing only one genre of music which is the Afrobeat and that’s what every artist in Africa needs to admit”. Do you agree with Kelvyn Boy?