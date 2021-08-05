However, his name started fading after he angrily left Highly Spiritual Music/Steaman Entertainment Inc. labels amid back and forth with his boss, Kaywa.

Although he still has the talent, he has been struggling to make a comeback.

ece-auto-gen

Speaking about his fading career, the host of Kumasi-based Angel DriveTime, Ike De Unpredictable, has begged KiDi to revive Kurl Songx’s career with a collaboration.

According to Ike De Unpredictable, Kurl Songx is one of his favourite Ghanaian artistes and believes a feature from the Lynx Entertainment label star could change his destiny.

“When it comes to artistes, I have my favourites and Kurl Songx is one of them,” Ike De Unpredictable stated before begging KiDi to support his fellow singer.

“Kurl Songx is very good and I will like to see him going far than where he is right now. I will be glad if you (KiDi) will do a feature with Kurl Songx to bring him back to the limelight,” Ike De Unpredictable said.

Pulse Ghana

In KiDi’s response to Ike De Unpredictable request, he described Kurl Songx as his ‘brother’ and further assured the host that his request will be granted.

“Kurl Songx is my brother, and I can assure you that your request I will never take your request for granted,” KiDi, who is currently topping charts with his latest album “Golden Boy”, stated.

KiDi stated that there’s a need to support each other in the industry, adding that he doesn’t know when he may need Kurl Songx’s help.