RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

KiDi begged to help revive Kurl Sogx’s career

Authors:

David Mawuli

Ghanaian afrobeats and highlife musician KiDi has been begged to help revive fellow musician Kurl Songx’s career.

KiDi and Kurl Songx to collaborate
KiDi and Kurl Songx to collaborate

Kurl Songx was one of the promising stars back in 2017 after his debut “Jennifer Lomotey” featuring Sarkodie broke through the mainstream market. He even worked with Ebony Reigns before her passing.

Recommended articles

However, his name started fading after he angrily left Highly Spiritual Music/Steaman Entertainment Inc. labels amid back and forth with his boss, Kaywa.

Although he still has the talent, he has been struggling to make a comeback.

Kurl Songx
Kurl Songx ece-auto-gen

Speaking about his fading career, the host of Kumasi-based Angel DriveTime, Ike De Unpredictable, has begged KiDi to revive Kurl Songx’s career with a collaboration.

According to Ike De Unpredictable, Kurl Songx is one of his favourite Ghanaian artistes and believes a feature from the Lynx Entertainment label star could change his destiny.

“When it comes to artistes, I have my favourites and Kurl Songx is one of them,” Ike De Unpredictable stated before begging KiDi to support his fellow singer.

“Kurl Songx is very good and I will like to see him going far than where he is right now. I will be glad if you (KiDi) will do a feature with Kurl Songx to bring him back to the limelight,” Ike De Unpredictable said.

Kidi
Kidi Pulse Ghana

In KiDi’s response to Ike De Unpredictable request, he described Kurl Songx as his ‘brother’ and further assured the host that his request will be granted.

“Kurl Songx is my brother, and I can assure you that your request I will never take your request for granted,” KiDi, who is currently topping charts with his latest album “Golden Boy”, stated.

KiDi stated that there’s a need to support each other in the industry, adding that he doesn’t know when he may need Kurl Songx’s help.

“We are in the industry to help each other and I don’t know when I will need Kurl Songx help so I will feature with him very soon so Ghanaians should expect something big from Kurl Songx and KiDi,” KiDi said.

Authors:

David Mawuli David Mawuli

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

“I can’t take it” – Ghanaian lady flees from man she met online due to big 'joystick' (video)

“I can’t take it” – Ghanaian lady flees from man she met online due to large penis

Ghanaian vlogger screams as lady attends to him at Himba village where visitors are given sex (video)

Ghanaian vlogger screams as woman attends to him at Himba where visitors are welcomed with sex

Doctors remove twins from newborn baby girl's stomach (photos)

Van Vicker drops stunning family portraits to mark 44th birthday (PHOTOS)

Van Vicker and his family