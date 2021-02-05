The song which has started to trend on social media has received massive reactions from fans, as most of them have already started to rate the best vocal king on the song, tagged #VocalKingChallenge.

KiDi who introduced listeners to the record with his sublime voice called in Kuami Eugene, who killed it hard with his impeccable voice.

Nigerian Superstar Patoranking who has been tipped by many listeners as one of the best Reggae - Dance hall artiste did extremely well on the new joint.

As usual, fans have already started to give a great thump up to KiDi for his great masterpiece.

This song was produced by KiDi himself and his manager, Richie Mensah. Enjoy the official from link below, kindly share.

Who nailed the vocals on “Spiritual”? Share your views with us after you enjoy the visual below.