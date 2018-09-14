Lord Paper set to drop new video “Fa Me Ye” on September 21

news

After making waves with his sizzling Afrobeats record, titled “Love No Catch You Before”, Auzy Media signed artiste Lord Paper has announced a new single for his loyal fans.

The new single, titled “Fa Me Ye”, has KC Beatz’s magic hands on it and will be accompanied by a classic music video directed by Oskhari.

The “Call On Me” hitmaker made the announcement via Twitter Friday, September 14, and had everyone talking.

According to him, the video is ready and is scheduled for release on Friday, September 21.

“Fa Me Ye” a popular Twi phrase used by lovers to express their full commitment in relationships.

The song is a mid-tempo Afrobeats banger which will suit any kind of event – be it a party or wedding.

“Watch out for this banger,” Lord Paper urges his fans in a press release.