Maddy Maznaz drops new single 'Loving & Chilling'

Ghanaian artist Maddy Maznaz has dropped a new hit single titled 'Loving & Chilling,' gaining traction in the media.

The inspiration behind the song comes from embracing feminine energy and appreciating God's role in her life.

Maddy encourages fans to embrace confidence and recognize their divine beauty with a focus on empowering and inspiring young, fun-loving individuals worldwide, her music aligns with a vision centered on self-love and self-awareness.

Listen to the song below:

Maddy Maznaz - Loving & Chilling

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

