The inspiration behind the song comes from embracing feminine energy and appreciating God's role in her life.
Maddy Maznaz drops new single 'Loving & Chilling'
Ghanaian artist Maddy Maznaz has dropped a new hit single titled 'Loving & Chilling,' gaining traction in the media.
Maddy encourages fans to embrace confidence and recognize their divine beauty with a focus on empowering and inspiring young, fun-loving individuals worldwide, her music aligns with a vision centered on self-love and self-awareness.
Listen to the song below:
