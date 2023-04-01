The Highly-Spiritual music boss, took to his social media to share the sad news on Friday, March 31 with the caption “Rest in perfect peace mum ❤️ you chose the day you gave birth to me to go”
Music producer, Kaywa loses mother
Award-winning Ghanaian music producer, David Kojo Kyei, commonly known as Kaywa has lost his mother.
“I wish my loved ones will post you instead of me because you’re the reason for my existence. It is truly your day,” he continued
“I’m truly grateful …Love you dearly,” he added
Many industry colleagues have been saddened by the news and have poured in their condolences to him.
Among others is rapper, Sarkodie, and Mr. Drew, Guru. Kisa Gbekle, Dope nation, and Mzvee have also sent words of comfort to the sound engineer.
